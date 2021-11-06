Dubai Exiles maintain perfect start to UAE Premiership title defence - in pictures

Holders score nine tries in big win over Dubai Hurricanes at The Sevens

Paul Radley
Nov 6, 2021

Dubai Exiles continued their fine start to the UAE Premiership title defence as they racked up a hefty win against neighbours Dubai Hurricanes on Friday.

The 2019/20 title winners scored nine tries as they beat the Hurricanes, their fellow tenants at The Sevens, Dubai, 59-17.

It means the holders stretched their 100 per cent record to four matches, three of which have been won with four-try bonus points.

As well as helping maintain their four-point cushion at the top of the competition, the win was also a fine way to commemorate Jon Beeton.

The fixture was dedicated to the memory of the former Exiles centre, who died 10 years ago aged 27, following an accident while on a boat.

The defeat means the Hurricanes remain at the foot of the table, and are still searching for a first league win of the campaign.

Abu Dhabi Harlequins are second in the table after their 26-20 win over Dubai Tigers at Zayed Sports City.

Updated: November 6th 2021, 12:40 PM
RugbyUAE
