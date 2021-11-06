Dubai Exiles maintain perfect start to UAE Premiership title defence - in pictures

Dubai Exiles continued their fine start to the UAE Premiership title defence as they racked up a hefty win against neighbours Dubai Hurricanes on Friday.

The 2019/20 title winners scored nine tries as they beat the Hurricanes, their fellow tenants at The Sevens, Dubai, 59-17.

It means the holders stretched their 100 per cent record to four matches, three of which have been won with four-try bonus points.

As well as helping maintain their four-point cushion at the top of the competition, the win was also a fine way to commemorate Jon Beeton.

The fixture was dedicated to the memory of the former Exiles centre, who died 10 years ago aged 27, following an accident while on a boat.

The defeat means the Hurricanes remain at the foot of the table, and are still searching for a first league win of the campaign.

Abu Dhabi Harlequins are second in the table after their 26-20 win over Dubai Tigers at Zayed Sports City.