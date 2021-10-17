Dubai Hurricanes make winning start to UAE Women’s Sevens Series - in pictures

The 10-team competition at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City marked the start of the series of competitions

Paul Radley
Oct 17, 2021

Dubai Hurricanes women made a winning start to the season as they claimed the opening leg of the UAE Women’s Sevens Series on Friday.

Read more
Dubai Exiles edge out Harlequins to maintain perfect record in UAE Premiership

The 10-team competition at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City marked the start of the series of competitions, played in the abridged format, which constitutes the women’s campaign.

Hurricanes took maximum points from the opening round, capping off the competition with a 29-19 win over Dubai Falcons in the final.

To see images of the action check out the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: October 17th 2021, 5:00 AM
RugbyZayed Sports City
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Hurricanes make winning start to UAE Women’s Sevens Series
An image that illustrates this article Exiles edge out Harlequins to maintain perfect record in UAE Premiership
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Exiles maintain perfect start against Abu Dhabi Harlequins - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Nienaber hopes for Springboks 'momentum' after last-gasp win over All Blacks