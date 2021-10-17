Dubai Hurricanes make winning start to UAE Women’s Sevens Series - in pictures

Dubai Hurricanes women made a winning start to the season as they claimed the opening leg of the UAE Women’s Sevens Series on Friday.

The 10-team competition at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City marked the start of the series of competitions, played in the abridged format, which constitutes the women’s campaign.

Hurricanes took maximum points from the opening round, capping off the competition with a 29-19 win over Dubai Falcons in the final.

