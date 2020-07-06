UFC Fight Island: UFC 251 fight card even 'stronger' with Jorge Masvidal, say organisers

MAR-MMA-SPO-UFC-UFC-244-MASVIDAL-V-DIAZ Jorge Masvidal during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York. AFP (AFP)

Local organisers have thanked the UFC for their work in booking Jorge Masvidal as a late replacement to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, saying the opening Fight Island card is now even stronger for it.

Masvidal was on Monday confirmed as stand-in for Gilbert Burns, who withdrew from the welterweight title clash having tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend. The Brazilian, the division's No 1-ranked challenger, had not yet departed the United States for the UAE.

However, the UFC turned around a remarkably quick deal to get Masvidal, whose record stands at 35-13, despite the American being involved in a public pay dispute with the promotion.

One of the sport's most popular fighters, Masvidal travelled to Abu Dhabi on Monday along with Usman (16-1), albeit on separate flights. The pair will undergo further testing once they arrive and a short period of quarantine, as organisers ensure their strict Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

"First, when we received the news of Burns, that was disappointing for us," said Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism. “But at the same time it showed the success of the protocols and the decision we took first when we said there should be a pre-departure test for everyone. And we were right. The most important thing is how successful the protocol is.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t have Burns here as part of Fight Island, but as you know, good things come to those who wait. So we waited a while, a couple of days to see who would be the replacement. And I think now we have a much stronger fight card with Masvidal versus Usman.

And you didn't think the island could get any bigger 🏝



🤬🏆 @GamebredFighter is set to step in on six days notice.#InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/wByAOK14ZB — UFC (@ufc) July 6, 2020

“Everyone is excited. Things have been done in a few hours and I’d like to thank the UFC team for their quick response in that. That shows how strong the partnership is with these guys and how we are both looking at a win-win situation.

“From our side, the media exposure for both [the Burns and Masvidal] news was great, even if it was negative or positive. Both were picked up globally and that shows how important this event is for us in Abu Dhabi as a destination.

“And also for the UFC, you see people are engaged day and night with this news: who’s coming? What’s happening? That was really a hit topic today in the news.”

The inaugural Fight Island is considered an extension of the five-year deal signed between Abu Dhabi and the UFC in April last year. There are four championship bouts on Fight Island, with three on UFC 251 - the opening show of the four-event series. After Sunday, Flash Forum will stage Fight Nights on July 16, 19 and 26.

Al Shaiba said Masvidal's late inclusion was further proof of that relationship with the UFC, and that DCT were always confident the promotion would come up with an adequate replacement, even given the short notice.

“As I said, we have a great partnership and relationship with those guys,” Al Shaiba said. “We were very calm. It was kind of a conversation, as we do every day with the guys in the US, and we discussed many things, one of the topics being who’s going to be replacing Burns. They said give us a couple of hours to arrange it.

“They know how important that fight was for Fight Island. For them, from a broadcast point of view, it is also important for the replacement to be as strong as Burns. We had no doubt it would be someone, if not at a similar level, then better than Burns for this fight card. And the guys committed to what they promised. So that shows the partnership is even more of a success than what we planned in the beginning. Today we’re in good shape with the guys.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Sp02 JUL UFC An octagon on the beach on Yas Island as work continues for UFC Fight Island. Credit: DCT-Abu Dhabi (Credit: DCT-Abu Dhabi)

Al Shaiba said DCT had received a significant amount of positive feedback from the UFC and fighters, as the first Fight Island event edges closer. He added that DCT had been in touch with Burns since his positive test, and also Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose father Abdulmanap died last week from complications resulting from contracting Covid-19.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a regular visitor to the Emirates, and headlined UFC 242 last September in Abu Dhabi, where he successfully defended his lightweight title.

“We are engaged with all the fighters,” Al Shaiba said. “Gilbert, we have communicated with him and his team about this unfortunate circumstance. Also, we have sent another letter to Khabib and his family about the death of his father.

“They are part of the Abu Dhabi family and we treat them in that way. As one team here, we wish all the best for all the fighters who are playing in this sport. Abu Dhabi is always their home.”

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

