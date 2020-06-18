Pacquiao, Pele, Azharuddin, Zico, Arnie: The legends that prove sport and politics do mix - in pictures

After Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford proved what influence sports stars can carry, here's a selection of others who have changed career

999210568 Manny Pacquiao in action against Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getty (Getty Images)

Dominic Hart
Jun 18, 2020

It was a saying often used: Don't mix sport and politics.

Well, as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has proven with his tireless campaign work for the poor in the United Kingdom, nothing could be further from the truth.

The Old Trafford and England star, who has already helped raise around £20 million (Dh92.2m) for FareShare, a charity that fights hunger and food waste, then lobbied the government and children most in need will be fed for free over the summer holidays.

Perhaps a career in politics beckons for Rashford, though at 22 years old he has plenty of time to consider what comes after his playing days.

He wouldn't be the first to take that direction. Pele, Manny Pacquiao, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Romario are among the legends to have swapped kit for the politicians' briefcase after their competitive days - or during them in the case of Pacquiao.

Here's a selection of those who have changed career. To view the next image in the picture gallery above, click on the arrows or simply swipe.

Updated: June 18th 2020, 3:10 AM
