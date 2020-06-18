Pacquiao, Pele, Azharuddin, Zico, Arnie: The legends that prove sport and politics do mix - in pictures

It was a saying often used: Don't mix sport and politics.

Well, as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has proven with his tireless campaign work for the poor in the United Kingdom, nothing could be further from the truth.

The Old Trafford and England star, who has already helped raise around £20 million (Dh92.2m) for FareShare, a charity that fights hunger and food waste, then lobbied the government and children most in need will be fed for free over the summer holidays.

Perhaps a career in politics beckons for Rashford, though at 22 years old he has plenty of time to consider what comes after his playing days.

He wouldn't be the first to take that direction. Pele, Manny Pacquiao, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Romario are among the legends to have swapped kit for the politicians' briefcase after their competitive days - or during them in the case of Pacquiao.

