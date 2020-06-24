New York and Berlin Marathons cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sp 25 JUN New York marathon 2019 New York's famed marathon planned for November 1, 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. AFP (JOHANNES EISELE)

Organisers have cancelled this year's New York and Berlin marathons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR), in partnership with the mayor's office, said the decision to cancel the world's largest marathon, slated for November 1, was made due to novel coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff.

"Cancelling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," NYRR chief executive Michael Capiraso.

The 26.2-mile race (42km), which traverses all five boroughs of the city and had 53,640 finishers in 2019, is the second of the six World Marathon Majors to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Boston Marathon, originally due to be held in April and then postponed until September, was cancelled for the first time in its history.

The Tokyo Marathon went ahead on March 1 with elite runners only, London was postponed to October. 4 from April 26 and Berlin organisers said their race will not got ahead in September but did not say if it would be postponed or cancelled altogether.

The Chicago Marathon has not announced any changes to their scheduled event in October.

Berlin organisers announced the cancellation of their race shortly after their New York counterparts.

The race was originally scheduled for September 26-27 but organisers had already said it could not go ahead then because of Germany's ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until October 24.

To date, 11 world records have been set over the streets of the German capital.

"Over the past weeks, we have put a lot of commitment and effort into examining all options for holding the BMW Berlin-Marathon 2020 under the given conditions," Berlin organisers said.

"We worked hard on the development of a hygiene concept and held countless discussions with our experts, the responsible authorities and service providers, among others."

The statement said a comprehensive feasibility analysis showed, however, that the marathon could not be held at a later date this year either.

Weather conditions and shorter days would make it difficult and there was also uncertainty about the regulations after October.

"The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then can also not yet be answered," said Juergen Lock, managing director of SCC Events.

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

