Stars attend Tom Brady's Super Bowl movie premiere - in pictures

NFL star Tom Brady has a lot of time on his hands, as he considers his next move in the sport.

As he waits for the next step in his career, either with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another team or away from the sport, Brady is keeping himself busy. The NFL great has produced a movie based on his exploits on the field, the premiere of which is scheduled for this Friday.

'80 for Brady' is a movie inspired by the true story of four best friends taking a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Brady play. The star player also features in the movie that has veteran names like Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.

Brady, the cast of the movie and other stars attended the movie premiere in California on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old quarterback legend briefly retired last February only to change his mind and return for a 23rd season, with the Buccaneers. If he does retire from the sport, FOX television channel are said to be ready with a 10-year $375 million contract.

