Dh3million prize fund announced for Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

The 14th Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship has announced a prize fund of Dh3million across the nine days of competition.

Known as the World Pro, the championship is the highlight of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's (UAEJJF) season with the best in the sport from more than 100 countries in the capital city from Friday.

Some athletes had arrived in the city beforehand to compete in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championship, which ended on Tuesday with the UAE finishing on top of the medals table with 27 golds, 17 silvers and 20 bronze.

The opening day of the World Pro will see competitions in the youth divisions and the Para-Jiu-Jitsu category with the competitions held concurrently across 11 mats.

Abdelmunam Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and senior vice president of the JJIF, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for their constant support.

“The patronage of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, is a badge of honour for the athletes in the UAE and the rest of the world,” he said.

“We are beginning a new chapter of success as we warmly welcome professional athletes from all over the world to their favourite competition, the World Pro, which starts tomorrow at the World Capital of Jiu-Jitsu."

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, general secretary of the UAEJJF, added: “Giving the winners prizes with a total of Dh3million demonstrates our dedication to giving jiu-jitsu talents from all over the world the appreciation and encourage them to keep working hard to advance their skills.”

Championship schedule

November 11-12: Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival.

November 13-14: Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

November 15-16: Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

November 17-19: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.