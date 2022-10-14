Manny Pacquiao says exhibition fight is 'my comeback to the ring'

Filipino boxing legend faces South Korean YouTuber in exhibition bout in December

Steve Luckings
Oct 14, 2022
Manny Pacquiao says he plans to use an exhibition fight against a South Korean YouTuber in December as "my comeback to the ring" and says he wants to remind people he is still a force in boxing.

The Filipino, 43, called time on a decades-long career following his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 that saw him relinquish his WBA Super World Welterweight title.

Pacquiao then threw his energy into winning the Philippines presidency, but following that failed bid, boxing's only eight-weight world champion plans to return to what he does best.

He faces DK Yoo in an exhibition bout in Seoul on December 11 with money raised going to Ukraine and the homeless in his homeland.

After appearing in the form of a hologram in Los Angeles on Thursday to promote the exhibition, Pacquiao hinted that his return to boxing may not be limited to the Yoo bout.

"I'll try to prove that Manny Pacquiao is still there in boxing," he said, also refusing to rule out a rematch with old rival Floyd Mayweather, himself a proponent of exhibition bout post retirement from professional boxing.

"This is my comeback to the ring, this is my passion, so I have to work hard even though it's an exhibition match.

"I'll try to finish the fight early so we can go home early," he added, hinting that he intends to knock out the South Korean.

Pacquiao, a multiple world champion who retired with a 62-8-2 record, admitted: "I felt lonely when I retired from boxing."

Manny Pacquiao, right, during his defeat against Yordenis Ugas in their WBA welterweight title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21. AP

Updated: October 14, 2022, 7:54 AM
