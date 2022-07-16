Faisal Al Ketbi strikes gold as UAE clinch three jiu-jitsu World Games medals in Alabama

Faisal Al Ketbi became the most successful jiu-jitsu fighter in the history of the World Games after winning his second gold in the quadrennial event in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.

That medal added to his gold and silver he won in the 2017 World Games in Poland, moving him to the top of the jiu-jitsu leaderboard.

Al Ketbi overcame Abdurahmanhaji Murtazaliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 85kg final. The Emirati had a first round bye and beat Jordanian Bader Al Kuzai in the semi-finals.

Al Ketbi, 34, is the most decorated Emirati jiu-jitsu fighter. He has won multiple international titles, including golds in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Asian Games, Asian Beach Games, and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. He is also the first Emirati black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Shamma Al Kalbani, top, on her way to victory over Orapa Senatham of Thailand. Photo: UAEJJF

Joining Al Ketbi on the podium were Mohammed Al Suwaidi, who won silver in the 69kg, and Shamma Al Kalbani who clinched bronze to become the first Emirati female to win a medal at the World Games.

Al Suwaidi went down to Belgian Florian Bayili in the final. Al Kalbani clinched a podium finish with victory over Ukrainian Bogdana Golub after losing to Rony Nisimian of Israel in the 63kg category.

Mohammed Al Amri failed make into the main round after recording a solitary win over Bahraini Ali Munfaredi in the 77kg group stage.

Balqees Abdulkarim also failed to progress after losing both her fights in the 48kg women's division. She lost to Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn of Thailand and Ukrainian Oleksandra Rusetska.