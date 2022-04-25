Tyson Fury 'definitely won't' retire, crossover clash with Francis Ngannou possible - Arum

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum says the world heavyweight champion “definitely won’t retire” following Saturday’s stunning stoppage victory against Dillian Whyte, with the American also stating a crossover bout with UFC champion Francis Ngannou "should be easy to make".

Fury, 33, triumphed in superb fashion in front of a reported 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, knocking out Whyte with a thunderous uppercut in the sixth round. The win lifted the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion’s record to 32 victories and one draw from 33 professional fights.

Afterwards, Fury reiterated his desire to call time on his career to spend time with his wife and six children.

However, Arum, who promotes Fury in the United States, told American outlet USA Today Sports: “No, he definitely won't retire. Of course not. Are you crazy?”

Arum, who could not travel to England having displayed mild Covid-19 symptoms, said he plans to meet Fury for dinner in Las Vegas within the next two weeks.

"We'll have plenty of time to talk everything out,” Arum added.

The veteran promoter's comments will surely reignite hopes of an undisputed bout between Fury and the winner of the rematch between WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champion Anthony Joshua. The pair are expected to meet in July – Usyk won the initial encounter last September by unanimous decision - with Saudi Arabia considered favourite to host.

Meanwhile, Fury said in the aftermath of his victory on Saturday that he would target lucrative exhibition bouts going forward, or a return to the WWE following his appearance in the organisation in Riyadh in 2019.

On Saturday, the triumphant Fury welcomed into the ring UFC star Ngannou to tease a crossover fight with the Cameroonian “either in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves”.

“We can make it happen,” Fury added.

Ngannou, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, said as he stood alongside Fury: “I’m going to find out who is the baddest [man] on the planet. It’s going to be a hybrid fight. MMA gloves, in the ring. Something different.”

On that possible fight, Arum said: “I don't know what [Ngannou's] contract situation with the UFC is. Obviously it'd be a massive fight, and it should be easy to make.”