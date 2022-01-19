All venues that will host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics - in pictures

Beijing is gearing up to host the 2022 Winter Olympics even as concerns persist over the ongoing pandemic.

While the various venues that will host the tournament are ready, organisers have had to contend with a new wave of coronavirus. Beijing had announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events. Now, only selected spectators will be permitted at next month’s Winter Olympics.

No tickets will be sold to the general public, which means access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in Beijing have been sealed off.

Local organisers are taking even more precautions than those at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. Unlike the 2021 Summer Olympics - which took place in a porous bubble - the perimeters of Beijing's 'closed loop' are sealed and guarded.

Once inside, people cannot leave until they either depart the country or complete several weeks of quarantine. This includes about 20,000 Chinese volunteers and staff at the venues.

Overseas participants, arriving mainly on special charter flights, enter the loop as soon as they land in Beijing.

The loop began on January 4 and will open fully by January 23. It will cover sealed-off sections of Olympic venues and designated accommodation. Participants will have move between them using designated transport. Everyone in the loop must have a daily PCR test administered by staff.

Also, food from outside the loop will not be allowed. More than 2,000 athletes are set to come to China for the Games, along with 25,000 other stakeholders. The Winter Games start on February 4 and conclude on February 20.