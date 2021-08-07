Sifan Hassan completes historic Tokyo medal treble with 10,000m gold

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan fulfilled her dream of completing a Tokyo Olympics treble as she clinched gold in the women's 10,000 metres on Saturday.

It was the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner's second title and third medal at the Games, after she won the 5,000m title and secured bronze in the 1,500m. Hassan is only the second woman in Olympic history to win medals in three different individual track events at the same Games. It was first achieved by Emil Zatopek of Czechoslovakia at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Despite running three races in the last few days, Hassan raised the bar once again before the final turn to surge past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and cross the line in 29:55.32.

Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne, also Ethiopian-born, found another gear towards the closing stages to grab the silver medal with Gidey picking up the bronze medal after leading the race from the seventh lap.

The women's 10,000m was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the Games with the event's all-time top two athletes going head-to-head on the Olympic Stadium track. Hassan is the world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, while Gidey holds the world record in 5,000m.

After bronze in Friday's 1500m, Hassan was at it again just 24 hours later in hot and humid conditions in Tokyo.

With heats and semi-finals as well, it meant Hassan was in action on five days of the nine-day schedule of track and field, including competing in a 1500m heat on the same day as the 5,000m final.

Gidey was in second behind early pace setter Ririka Hironaka of Japan, with Hassan close behind.

The Ethiopian potentially lost an ally as teammate Tsigie Gebreseslama pulled up injured after just two laps. With 18 laps to run, Gidey moved to the front, followed by the Kenyans as the lead pack was cut to 12.

Four laps later, Gidey upped the pace and soon only Kenya's 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri and Irine Cheptai, Hassan and Gezahegne could cope with the Ethiopian's pace.

Moving into the final 10 laps, Cheptai had been dropped, leaving a clear four-way battle.

Obiri started to struggle and then it was down to three, Gidey looking in control.

At the bell that signalled the last lap, Gidey kicked, Hassan and Gezahegne quickly prepared for a counter-attack.

Hassan then swept past Gidey at the 150-metre mark. Hassan ensured she made no mistake, producing a dazzling sprint away from the Bahraini, arms raised in glory as she crossed the line to claim her second gold of the Games.

Obiri finished fourth, with Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, who won Olympic 800m silver in Rio, in fifth.

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

How to volunteer The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.

The biogs Name: Zinah Madi Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and links Nationality: Syrian Family: Married, Mother of Tala, 18, Sharif, 14, Kareem, 2 Favourite Quote: “There is only one way to succeed in anything, and that is to give it everything.” Name: Razan Nabulsi Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and Links Nationality: Jordanian Family: Married, Mother of Yahya, 3.5 Favourite Quote: A Chinese proverb that says: “Be not afraid of moving slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”

MATCH INFO Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 63') Sheffield United 0 Red card: Jon Egan (Sheffield United)

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

