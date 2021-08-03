Tokyo 2020 Day 11: All 26 Olympic golds as Warholm smashes 400m hurdles world record

Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands poses with the gold medal for the Women's 5,000m on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. (Cameron Spencer/Getty)

Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics and we have witnessed the greatest men's 400 metres hurdles race of all time.

Karsten Warholm of Norway won final on Tuesday in a world record time of 45.94 seconds in what will go down as one of the best performances ever at a Summer Games.

Rai Benjamin of the United States took silver, with Brazilian Alison dos Santos taking bronze.

Germany secured their first athletics gold as world champion Malaika Mihambo won the women's long jump gold with her final leap of 7.00 metres.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.

Reese and Brume finished tied on 6.97 but the American took the silver owing to her second-best jump of 6.95 which was five centimetres longer than Brume's 6.90.

Cuban pair Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men's canoe double 1,000 metres competition.

China's Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.

Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1,000 metres with compatriot Adam Varga picking up a silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Hili 2: Unesco World Heritage site The site is part of the Hili archaeological park in Al Ain. Excavations there have proved the existence of the earliest known agricultural communities in modern-day UAE. Some date to the Bronze Age but Hili 2 is an Iron Age site. The Iron Age witnessed the development of the falaj, a network of channels that funnelled water from natural springs in the area. Wells allowed settlements to be established, but falaj meant they could grow and thrive. Unesco, the UN's cultural body, awarded Al Ain's sites - including Hili 2 - world heritage status in 2011. Now the most recent dig at the site has revealed even more about the skilled people that lived and worked there.

