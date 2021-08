Lebanon's Noureddine Hadid bows out as Noah Lylyes wins 200m Olympic Games heat

Lebanon's Noureddine Hadid, far right, finished last in his 200m heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lebanon's Noureddine Hadid came home last in his 200 metres heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games as gold medal favourite Noah Lylyes cruised to victory to book his place in the semi-finals.

Drawn in Lane 2, the Lebanese trailed as they came off the bend to finish in a time of 21.12 seconds as American Lylyes clocked a winning time of 20.18.

Eswatini's Sibusiso Matsenjwa set a new national record to finish second in a time of 20.34 with Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah third to secure a semi-final spot.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

