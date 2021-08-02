Lebanon's fastest man prepares to take on 200m gold medal favourite Noah Lyles in Tokyo

Lebanese sprinter Nour Hadid in his newly donated running gear. (Matt Kynaston/Matt Kynaston for The National)

With his starting blocks in place, Nourredine Hadid's wait was nearly over. He was about to race in the 100m in the final meet of the season, at Collège Notre Dame de Jamhour, south of Beirut.

A lengthy power cut, a frequent occurrence in Lebanon, delayed the start. Without the automatic timing technology, the sprinters would have to bide their time.

However, no power outage would dampen the spirits of Lebanon’s fastest man. Hadid had every reason to smile. These races were going to be his last competitive outing before he was to fly to the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am so ready for the Olympics, I can't wait to go,” Hadid told The National. “I feel like a new man, with new hopes, new power. To represent Lebanon in the Olympics, I am so motivated.”

The delay gave Hadid more time to relish in his achievement. Athletes who were waiting stopped to congratulate the Olympian and pose for selfies. Friends and supporters from the terraces came down to the trackside to wish him luck.

After what had been a disrupted season full of speculation, the Lebanese Olympic Committee announced in late June that Hadid would take Lebanon’s universality Olympic place, to participate in the men’s 200 metres. It had been a close call in selection. He was up against his friend and training partner Aziza Sbaity, and dual Olympian marathon-runner Chirine Njeim.

However, having scored the most points throughout the season on the World Athletics Federation’s Global Ranking system, Hadid was given the nod for Tokyo. And on Tuesday he lines up in Tokyo against world champion and gold medal favourite, Noah Lyles.

“It’s unbelievable. He is the fastest man in the world over the 200m,” said Hadid.

American favourite Noah Lyles in action.

“You need to be focused and stay calm. So I always follow some steps - I think to myself, this is my event. I just need to do my best, I am not competing against those athletes, I am just competing against myself, and my time.

“Then when the gun goes off, I feel like if I stay low and run a good curve. I can then test myself with the runner on the outside of me. If I cross 50m-60m and I am close to him, I know I am in good shape now.”

Hadid is in his best shape, running his personal best of 20.83 in June, one of the performances that secured his place in Tokyo.

Since then, he has been inundated with messages of support from friends, family and colleagues. However, there was one message from a complete stranger that was particularly fortuitous.

After reading Hadid’s story in The National, one of his Instagram followers was compelled to reach out, and find out if she could help make a difference.

The economic situation in Lebanon, and resulting hyperinflation, has meant that the value of Hadid’s army wage has completely deteriorated, so much so that he could no longer afford to buy himself new running gear. In training, he resorted to running in old spikes that had holes in them. And when he raced, he would compete in a speed suit that was borrowed from Justin Gatlin.

“She said that she was from Lebanon but living in the US. She felt terrible about the situation here, and wanted to help,” explained Hadid.

Nour Hadid tries out his new gear.

“At first, I thought she was just talking, a lot of people say they will help, but then don’t.”

Thinking that he had nothing to lose, he sent over links to a new pair of running spikes and a new speed suit that he wanted.

Within a few days, his follower replied with a photo of the receipts and asked for a delivery address.

“I realised she was serious,” said Hadid.

Because mail services are unreliable in Lebanon, particularly international delivery, Hadid took to social media to see if anyone he knew was travelling between the US and Lebanon, and would be willing to travel with his new gear.

Through the power of Instagram, he found some help, and his new speed suit and spikes arrived in Lebanon just in time, days before his departure to Tokyo flight.

Hadid was dumbfounded by the willingness of others to help, and for his special supporter in the USA.

“I really appreciate everything, it’s really amazing,” says Hadid, “Hopefully I can meet her in Lebanon someday.”

Eventually, the power came back on in Jamhour and the races got under way. As expected, Lebanon’s fastest man recorded two more victories, in the 100m and 200m, and added the gold medals to his collection.

As much as gold may seem unlikely in Tokyo, Hadid has a clear goal in mind.

“Hopefully I can improve my time and get another personal best and national record. I think I still have hope to go through to the semi-finals. I am really close to the elite athletes. I think I have a big chance to go through to the semi-final.

“No-one knows what's going to happen. Hopefully, I can qualify through to the next round. It will be the first time ever in Lebanon’s history to do so.”

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

MATCH INFO Brescia 1 (Skrinia og, 76) Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 33, Lukaku 63)

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

