Olympic tennis matches pushed to later time to combat Tokyo heat and humidity

Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, has a medical timeout during his men's singles third round match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA)

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has taken the decision to push the start of matches at the Tokyo Olympics to 3pm local time after frequent complaints from players regarding the heat and humidity.

Men's world No 2 Daniil Medvedev has been the most outspoken critic of the conditions and on Wednesday, the Russian told the umpire he could finish his third round match but wanted to know who would take responsibility if he died.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has also questioned the scheduling, while Medvedev's compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova complained about the conditions following the first round when she needed to take a medical timeout.

The ITF had previously resisted calls to move the schedule to a later time of the day, but on Wednesday acted "in the interests of player health and welfare".

"The ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo," the governing body said.

Medvedev opened proceedings at 11am on Ariake Tennis Park's main show court against Italian Fabio Fognini.

The 25-year-old took a medical timeout on court and called the trainer on two other occasions, and chair umpire Carlos Ramos asked Medvedev if he was alright during the second set.

"I'm fine. I can finish the match but I can die. If I die will the ITF take responsibility?" Medvedev replied.

The ITF's "extreme weather policy" allows a 10-minute break between the second and third sets if agreed by both players and Medvedev used that time to get a freezing cold shower.

"Even from the first set I didn't feel good enough with my breathing. That's why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was blocked," he said.

"And then in the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn't know what to do to feel better."

While Medvedev said he was "lucky" he could continue his match to advance, Spain's Paula Badosa gave up after suffering heat stroke during her match against Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

She needed a lengthy medical timeout but was unable to recover and left the court in a wheelchair.

"It's a shame to end my participation in this way. It's been a tough ask since day one, we tried to adapt as best we could but today my body hasn't held up as it needed to," said Badosa.

"I suffered heatstroke ... I didn't feel like I could carry on with the game."

Djokovic won his singles match in better conditions in late afternoon before returning to register a mixed doubles victory.

"Tennis needs to be considered as one of the endurance sports," the 20-time Grand Slam winner said. "I am playing tennis professionally for 20 years and I've never faced these kind of conditions in my entire life on a daily basis."

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

Team Angel Wolf Beach Blast takes place every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

