UAE Daily Newsletter

A house burns in Janesville, northern California, as wildfires sweep across the state. Ethan Swope / AP

Clean energy will account for about 13 per cent of Dubai's power before the end of the year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said yesterday.

The UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign has delivered vital food aid to more than 310,000 Palestinians.

France has thanked the UAE for helping its citizens to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

The UAE reported 1,115 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

GLOBAL CASE NUMBERS

Total cases: 209,261,877

Total deaths: 4,392,728

Total recoveries: 187,529,896

Correct at 2am GST

Pupils aged 12 and above, school staff and teachers who want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the new term can now visit two dedicated medical centres in Abu Dhabi.

A crucial part of a Dubai megaproject that will reshape one of the city’s oldest districts will open soon. One Deira has a shopping mall above a metro station, offices and a hotel.

Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to go into quarantine on arrival.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Australia (15-1): Israel Folau; Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; David Pocock, Michael Hooper (capt), Lukhan Tui; Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda; Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Jack Maddocks.

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

