Paris 2024 Olympics venues: Capacity, events and schedule

The best athletes on the planet will congregate in France this summer to take part in the biggest carnival of sports in the world – the Olympic Games.

And just like the previous Games, this year's Olympics, which take place in July-August, will feel the impact of elements beyond the sporting arena.

The Tokyo Olympics was held in the shadows of a global pandemic. This time, it is the unrest due to heightened terrorism threats and ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza that is having an impact on Europe and the Games in particular.

The hope is that it will be an incident-free Paris Olympics, remembered for the right reasons, especially when it comes to planning and efficiency.

The cost of hosting any Olympic Games is regularly questioned, given that it routinely spirals out of control. But this time, only two new permanent venues have been built for Paris 2024 to make the event cost-effective.

Almost all events are set to take place at existing venues or in front of temporary stands. For example, beach volleyball will be played in front of the Eiffel Tower, archery at the Invalides monument, skateboarding is set to place at Place de la Concorde, and the Chateau de Versailles will host the equestrian events.

In all, around 200,000 seats are being installed at the temporary venues.

There are other significant moves afoot. Athletics is set to become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions. The 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000 each, ending a 128-year tradition.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said there had been no discussion with the International Olympic Committee, but stated that his organisation had informed the IOC about the $2.4 million prize pot.

As we count down to the start of the Paris Games – on July 24 with the opening ceremony two days later – here is what you can expect.

Paris Olympics 2024 venues

Aquatics Centre

Events: Water polo, diving, artistic swimming; Capacity: 5,000

Bercy Arena

Events: Artistic gymnastics, basketball, trampoline; Capacity: 15,000

Champ de Mars Arena

Events: Judo, wrestling; Capacity: 9,000

Chateau de Versailles

Events: Equestrian, pentathlon; Capacity: 80,000

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Events: Shooting; Capacity: 3,000

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Events: Beach volleyball; Capacity: 12,000

Elancourt Hill

Events: Cycling mountain bike; Capacity: 25,000

Bordeaux Stadium

Events: Football; Capacity: 42,000

La Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes)

Events: Football; Capacity: 35,000

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium (St Etienne)

Events: Football; Capacity: 42,000

Parc des Princes

Events: Football; Capacity: 50,000

Lyon Stadium

Events: Football; Capacity: 60,000

Marseille Stadium (Stade Velodrome)

Events: Football; Capacity: 68,000

Nice Stadium (Stade de Nice)

Events: Football; Capacity: 35,000

Grand Palais

Events: Fencing, taekwondo; Capacity: 8,000

Hotel de Ville

Events: Marathon

Invalides

Events: Archery, marathon, cycling; Capacity: 8,000

Parc Urbain La Concorde

Events: 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX, skateboarding; Capacity: 30,000

Le Bourget

Events: Sport Climbing; Capacity: 5,000

Le Golf National

Events: Golf; Capacity: 35,000

Marseille Marina

Events: Sailing; Capacity: 5,000

North Paris Arena

Events: Boxing, pentathlon; Capacity: 6,000

Paris La Defense Arena

Events: Swimming, water polo; Capacity: 15,000

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Events: Basketball, handball; Capacity: 26,000

Pont Alexandre III

Events: Cycling, marathon swimming, triathlon; Capacity: 1,000

Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Events: Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics; Capacity: 8,000

Roland Garros

Events: Tennis, boxing; Capacity: 36,000

Saint-Quentin Velodrome

Events: Cycling, BMX; Capacity: 5,000

South Paris Arena

Events: Handball, weightlifting, table tennis, volleyball; Capacity: 6,000

Stade de France

Events: Athletics, rugby sevens, closing ceremony; Capacity: 77,000

Tahiti

Events: Surfing; Capacity: 5,000

Trocadero

Events: Athletics, road cycling; Capacity: 13,000

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Events: Canoe, rowing; Capacity: 22,000

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Events: Hockey; Capacity: 15,000

Events

The 2024 Olympics will feature 329 events in 33 sports, including the 28 "core" Olympic events. Breakdancing is set to make its Olympic debut as an optional sport, while skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing return from the 2020 Tokyo roster.

How to watch Olympic Games in the UAE

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown on beIN Sports in the UAE and Mena region.