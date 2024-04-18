Paris 2024 Olympics venues: Capacity, events and schedule

The best athletes on the planet will congregate in France this summer to take part in the biggest carnival of sports in the world – the Olympic Games.
And just like the previous Games, this year's Olympics, which take place in July-August, will feel the impact of elements beyond the sporting arena.
The Tokyo Olympics was held in the shadows of a global pandemic. This time, it is the unrest due to heightened terrorism threats and ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza that is having an impact on Europe and the Games in particular.
The hope is that it will be an incident-free Paris Olympics, remembered for the right reasons, especially when it comes to planning and efficiency.
The cost of hosting any Olympic Games is regularly questioned, given that it routinely spirals out of control. But this time, only two new permanent venues have been built for Paris 2024 to make the event cost-effective.
Almost all events are set to take place at existing venues or in front of temporary stands. For example, beach volleyball will be played in front of the Eiffel Tower, archery at the Invalides monument, skateboarding is set to place at Place de la Concorde, and the Chateau de Versailles will host the equestrian events.
In all, around 200,000 seats are being installed at the temporary venues.
There are other significant moves afoot. Athletics is set to become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions. The 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000 each, ending a 128-year tradition.
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said there had been no discussion with the International Olympic Committee, but stated that his organisation had informed the IOC about the $2.4 million prize pot.
As we count down to the start of the Paris Games – on July 24 with the opening ceremony two days later – here is what you can expect.
Paris Olympics 2024 venues
Aquatics Centre
Events: Water polo, diving, artistic swimming; Capacity: 5,000
Bercy Arena
Events: Artistic gymnastics, basketball, trampoline; Capacity: 15,000
Champ de Mars Arena
Events: Judo, wrestling; Capacity: 9,000
Chateau de Versailles
Events: Equestrian, pentathlon; Capacity: 80,000
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
Events: Shooting; Capacity: 3,000
Eiffel Tower Stadium
Events: Beach volleyball; Capacity: 12,000
Elancourt Hill
Events: Cycling mountain bike; Capacity: 25,000
Bordeaux Stadium
Events: Football; Capacity: 42,000
La Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes)
Events: Football; Capacity: 35,000
Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium (St Etienne)
Events: Football; Capacity: 42,000
Parc des Princes
Events: Football; Capacity: 50,000
Lyon Stadium
Events: Football; Capacity: 60,000
Marseille Stadium (Stade Velodrome)
Events: Football; Capacity: 68,000
Nice Stadium (Stade de Nice)
Events: Football; Capacity: 35,000
Grand Palais
Events: Fencing, taekwondo; Capacity: 8,000
Hotel de Ville
Events: Marathon
Invalides
Events: Archery, marathon, cycling; Capacity: 8,000
Parc Urbain La Concorde
Events: 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX, skateboarding; Capacity: 30,000
Le Bourget
Events: Sport Climbing; Capacity: 5,000
Le Golf National
Events: Golf; Capacity: 35,000
Marseille Marina
Events: Sailing; Capacity: 5,000
North Paris Arena
Events: Boxing, pentathlon; Capacity: 6,000
Paris La Defense Arena
Events: Swimming, water polo; Capacity: 15,000
Pierre Mauroy Stadium
Events: Basketball, handball; Capacity: 26,000
Pont Alexandre III
Events: Cycling, marathon swimming, triathlon; Capacity: 1,000
Porte de la Chapelle Arena
Events: Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics; Capacity: 8,000
Roland Garros
Events: Tennis, boxing; Capacity: 36,000
Saint-Quentin Velodrome
Events: Cycling, BMX; Capacity: 5,000
South Paris Arena
Events: Handball, weightlifting, table tennis, volleyball; Capacity: 6,000
Stade de France
Events: Athletics, rugby sevens, closing ceremony; Capacity: 77,000
Tahiti
Events: Surfing; Capacity: 5,000
Trocadero
Events: Athletics, road cycling; Capacity: 13,000
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Events: Canoe, rowing; Capacity: 22,000
Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
Events: Hockey; Capacity: 15,000
Events
The 2024 Olympics will feature 329 events in 33 sports, including the 28 "core" Olympic events. Breakdancing is set to make its Olympic debut as an optional sport, while skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing return from the 2020 Tokyo roster.
How to watch Olympic Games in the UAE
The 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown on beIN Sports in the UAE and Mena region.