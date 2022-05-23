Top 10 emerging players of IPL 2022 - in pictures

The Indian Premier League has proved to be a successful pathway to top-level cricket over the years, probably more so than established domestic tournaments.

The size and duration of the IPL means it is good testing ground for players looking to step up to the next level, even in other formats. The biggest success story in that regard has been Jasprit Bumrah who became a household name with Mumbai Indians, and then rose to the top in Test cricket.

This year's IPL has been particularly memorable for the number of young players who have upstaged their more famous teammates. With 10 franchises this year, more players were going to get a chance and that has been a boon for many up-and-coming cricketers.

Also, the scouting system in IPL has evolved so that players with specific skill sets are selected for those roles, instead of them being picked based on just stats and getting shuffled around the pack.

In the picture gallery above, you can view 10 young players who have made a huge impact in IPL 2022. Stats are from the league phase of the tournament.