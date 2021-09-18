Who are their top paid Kolkata Knight Riders stars in IPL 2021?

We continue to take a closer look at the 2021 Indian Premier League teams and what their players receive for taking part in the richest cricket league in the world. Kolkata Knight Riders are next up on the list.

KKR are in a peculiar situation - all their big guns are foreign players with hardly any Indian heavy-hitters. Their captaincy is another cause for concern, with neither Dinesh Karthik nor Eoin Morgan providing much inspiration.

But they do have some superstars in their line-up. Australian star Pat Cummins is their biggest asset but will not be available for the UAE leg of the IPL. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan are the other big names they will be relying on this season.

So who takes home the biggest pay check at KKR? In the picture gallery above, you can see the salaries of Kolkata Knight Riders players, according to salarysport.com and moneyball.insidesport.co. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Who is the highest paid player at Kolkata?

Before he decided to opt out due to personal reasons, Cummins was on top of the pile with a salary of 155m rupees ($2.1m). He offer so much with bat and ball, it's almost impossible to find a suitable replacement.

Top 10 highest paid cricketers at KKR in 2021

1. Pat Cummins, 155m rupees ($2.1m, unavailable)

2. Sunil Narine, 125m rupees ($1.7m)

3. Andre Russell, 85m rupees ($1.1m)

4. Dinesh Karthik, 74m rupees ($1m)

5. Kuldeep Yadav, 58m rupees ($780,000)

6. Eoin Morgan 52.5m, rupees ($710,000)

7. Varun Chakravarthy, 40m rupees ($540,000)

8. Nitish Rana, 34m rupees ($460,000)

9. Shakib Al Hasan, 32m rupees ($434,000)

= Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 32m rupees (434,000)

