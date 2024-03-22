Dubai World Cup 2024: When is it, which horses are racing and are tickets still available?

The Dubai World Cup meeting is not only the climax of the UAE’s racing season but will draw a global audience when its 28th edition gets under way at Meydan on March 30.

There is a total prize fund of $30.5 million for the nine-race card, the highlight of which is the $12 million Dubai World Cup itself, a Group 1 race run over the 2,000-metre distance on dirt.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 event.

When is it?

The 2024 Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 30.

Where is it?

The races are held at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

What time does it start?

The first race is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

General Admission tickets offer rail-side views at just Dh20, while Apron Views tickets provide access to the heart of the social scene for Dh295. For more information and booking, visit the official website.

What races make up the Dubai World Cup?

There are nine races in total at the Dubai World Cup:

Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for the Purebred Arabians ($1 million)

Group 2 Godolphin Mile ($1 million)

Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup ($1 million)

Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint ($1.5 million)

Group 2 UAE Derby ($1 million)

Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen ($2 million)

Group 1 Dubai Turf ($5 million)

Dubai Sheema Classic ($6 million)

Dubai World Cup ($12 million)

Which horses are racing at the Dubai World Cup?

The Dubai World Cup has drawn a quality field that includes last year’s winner Ushba Tesoro, the $20 million Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscado, Newgate (winner of the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap), Derma Sotogake (the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up at Santa Anita), and the locally-trained Kabirkhan and Laurel River, both impressive winners in their last starts at Meydan.

What happened last year?

Ushba Tesoro under Yuga Kawada bagged the Dubai World Cup, only the second horse to achieve that feat for Japan after Victoire Pisa, ridden by Mirco Demuro, won the coveted prize in 2011.

Ushba Tesoro is back to defend his crown and will be bidding to become the second horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice in a row after Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor’s Thunder Snow became the first to achieve that feat in 2018 and 2019.

List of past winners

1996: Cigar, 1997: Singspiel, 1998: Silver Charm, 1999: Almutawakel, 2000: Dubai Millennium, 2001: Captain Steve, 2002: Street Cry, 2003: Moon Ballad, 2004: Pleasantly Perfect, 2005: Roses In May, 2006: Electrocutionist, 2007: Invasor, 2008: Curlin, 2009: Well Armed, 2010: Gloria de Campeao, 2011: Victoire Pisa, 2012: Monterosso, 2013: Animal Kingdom, 2014: African Story, 2015: Prince Bishop, 2016: California Chrome, 2017: Arrogate, 2018: Thunder Snow, 2019: Thunder Snow, 2020: Cancelled – Covid, 2021: Mystic Guide, 2022: Country Grammar, 2023: Ushba Tesoro

Style Stakes

Aside from the action on the track, there is more than Dh20,000 to be won in the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes, which includes prizes for the Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat and Best Traditional Outfit competitions.