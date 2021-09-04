Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's Emaraaty Ana wins Sprint Cup

Andrea Atzeni celebrates winning the Sprint Cup Stakes on Emaraaty Ana at Haydock Park racecourse on Saturday, September 4, 2021. PA

Emaraaty Ana, in the silks of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, won the Group 1 Sprint Cup Stakes from the favourite Starman at Haydock on Saturday in stunning fashion.

The Kevin Ryan-trained five-year-old Shamardal gelding, under the owner’s retained jockey Andrea Atzeni, took up the running a furlong from home and held off the late challenge of Starman to win by a short head.

It was Emaraaty Ana’s biggest win in 18 career starts and the first Group 1 success of the year for Italian rider.

“Everyone has always kept faith in him, starting with Kevin Ryan,” the winning jockey said.

“I can't tell you how much it means to me to win another Group 1, it's been a couple of years.

“Things had gone a bit quiet but it's all about the horses and I had a good one underneath me. It's great for the boss Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. What a result.”

Chil Chil finished third while Godolphin’s Creative Force was back in sixth over the six-furlong distance.

On Sunday, Godolphin’s Victor Ludorum bids for his third Group 1 prize in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp in France.

“Victor Ludorum ran below expectations last time but pulled out fine afterwards and appears to be well in himself both physically and mentally,” Lisa-Jane Graffard of Godolphin told their website.

“We have no real explanation for that run and would love to see him return to his best form here, although we are realistic about the task in front of him.”