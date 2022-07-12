Tiger Woods prepares for 'historic' Open at St Andrews - in pictures

Tiger Woods said he is relishing being part of the 150th Open Championship starting on Thursday.

“It feels more historic than it normally is and that’s hard to believe that because we are coming back to the Home of Golf,” Woods, who won at St Andrews in both 2000 and 2005, said after a practice round on Tuesday.

“There’s so much that’s going on this week; being able to play with Lee (Trevino) yesterday and we’re going to have our Champions Dinner because we only do that here.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 150 years we have been playing this tournament.”

The 15-time major winner pulled out of the US PGA Championship in May following a third round of 79 and skipped the US Open in order to give himself the best chance of playing at St Andrews.

Asked how he was feeling, the 46-year-old – who suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident in February last year – said: “I’m feeling good.

“Game day is Thursday so I just have to pace myself until then and get after it and hopefully we can put ourselves in contention on the back nine come Sunday.”

