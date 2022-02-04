Ras Al Khaimah Championship: David Law takes charge at the midway point

Scotland’s David Law holds a two-shot lead halfway through the Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital following a brilliant 8-under par 64 on Friday.

Law, searching for a second win on tour, was in fine form at Al Hamra Golf Club, recording two eagles and five birdies in his second round. His only dropped shot arrived at the second — his 11th hole.

At the time, Law had equalled the course record only for that mark to be broken in the afternoon after Spain’s Adrian Otaegui shot a bogey-free 63. He sits in third on 10-under, four shots back from Law. Rising star Nicolai Hojgaard is sandwiched between, on 12-under.

“I chipped in twice for two eagles so that was picking up four shots straight away, which was great,” Law said. “I played good. Yesterday was tricky, today a little different. It was a different golf course today, but I rode my luck a little, with chipping in twice, but I was happy.”

Law’s sole victory on the DP World Tour — the rebranded European Tour — came almost exactly two years ago at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia. Last year, his best finish was tied for 4th at the Hero Open in Scotland.

“It’s been a while since the win,” Law said. “This is my fourth season on tour. I had a chance at St Andrews last year to win and I felt very comfortable again in that position. I feel like my golf has progressed nicely in the last three years and that’s the main aim. That’s all anyone’s trying to do — to keep improving.

@DavidLawGolf leads by five. #RakGolfChamps — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 4, 2022

“I feel like I’ve done that and it’s about giving myself opportunities. It’s not about putting pressure on myself to go and win again or anything like that. If I keep knocking on the door and giving myself chances, I’ll hopefully win one of them.”

At present, Hojgaard represents the greatest threat to Law’s chances. The 20-year-old Dane, considered one of the brightest talents in European golf, posted a 65 on Friday that comprised eight birdies and a solitary bogey.

Like Law, Hojgaard is chasing a second DP World Tour trophy having triumphed in September at the Italian Open.

“It was a good day,” he said. “I played some nice golf, felt like I was driving it a bit better than I have for the last couple of weeks, so I put myself in some good spots to hit it close to the pins. It was a day to shoot a good score again so I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Otaegui made the biggest move of the second round, courtesy of nine birdies — he reeled off four in four holes from the second — with no dropped shots. Otaegui had opened his tournament with a 71 on Thursday.

“Actually, the biggest difference from yesterday was that yesterday I played really good with my irons to the hole but I wasn’t feeling very confident with my driving, but today I was,” he said.

“I took a lot of fairways compared to yesterday. I didn’t have to fight for pars, so I think that was the biggest difference.

“I tried to just keep it going, keep giving myself birdie chances. I was feeling confident with my putting, I was rolling the ball very well, so nothing really special in my mind. Just the basics, keep going and I think we did that very well.”

Below the lead trio, four players are 9-under after 36 holes, with seven players one shot further back. This week marks the tournament's debut on the DP World Tour.