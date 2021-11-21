Tiger Woods 'making progress' as he posts video showing him hitting balls

Golfing great Tiger Woods has posted a video on social media showing him hitting balls on the range.

Woods's future in the sport was thrown into doubt after a serious car accident in February. He was found to be travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he crashed.

He suffered “sufficient orthopaedic injuries” to his right leg when his SUV crashed outside Los Angeles. He had to be "extricated from the wreck" by firefighters and paramedics.

Doctors said that compound fractures of Woods’ tibia and fibula – the two bones below the knee – were stabilised with a rod, and screws and pins were used to stabilise additional injuries to his foot and ankle.

This is the first time Woods has been seen playing golf since the accident, and he appears to be swinging well. He is wearing a compression sock on his injured right leg - a reminder that a comeback is still not certain for the 15-time major champion.

The Twitter clip was given the caption "making progress".