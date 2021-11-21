Tiger Woods 'making progress' as he posts video showing him hitting balls

The 15-time major champion was severely injured in a car crash in February

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to win the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Ian Oxborrow
Nov 21, 2021

Golfing great Tiger Woods has posted a video on social media showing him hitting balls on the range.

Woods's future in the sport was thrown into doubt after a serious car accident in February. He was found to be travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he crashed.

He suffered “sufficient orthopaedic injuries” to his right leg when his SUV crashed outside Los Angeles. He had to be "extricated from the wreck" by firefighters and paramedics.

Image 1 of 12
Tiger Woods. Instagram/ @tigerwoods

Tiger Woods pictured with his dog, Bugs. Instagram/ @tigerwoods

Doctors said that compound fractures of Woods’ tibia and fibula – the two bones below the knee – were stabilised with a rod, and screws and pins were used to stabilise additional injuries to his foot and ankle.

History-maker Collin Morikawa sets sights on yet more success after superb Dubai double

This is the first time Woods has been seen playing golf since the accident, and he appears to be swinging well. He is wearing a compression sock on his injured right leg - a reminder that a comeback is still not certain for the 15-time major champion.

The Twitter clip was given the caption "making progress".

Updated: November 21st 2021, 5:34 PM
GolfTiger Woods
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Tiger Woods video shows 'progress' after serious car crash
An image that illustrates this article History-maker Morikawa sets sights on yet more success after Dubai double
An image that illustrates this article Late moment of misfortune derails McIlroy's bid for third DP World Tour Championship
An image that illustrates this article Morikawa seals DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double