Bronte Law wins Dubai Moonlight Classic in dramatic style to claim maiden LET title

Bronte Law holed a sensational eagle on the 16th hole to clinch an incredible victory in the Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA on Friday.

The English golfer won by one shot over Mexico’s Maria Fassi on a tense final night on the Faldo course at Emirates Golf Club.

Law began the final round on seven-under par, three shots behind the joint overnight leaders Fassi and Sweden’s Jessica Karlsson.

She carded six birdies and that incredible eagle for an eight-under par 64 to finish the 54-hole tournament at 15-under par for her maiden Ladies European Tour victory.

“It is hard to put into words,” Law said after receiving a $42,750 share of the $285,000 prize fund.

“I had said to my caddy we need to try and shoot seven under, and we went out there and shot one better. It’s a bit surreal actually.”

Law, 26, was relieved to finally secure her first LET win and first tournament triumph since the Pure Silk Championship on the LPGA Tour in 2019.

“It’s one of the hardest things,” she said. “At times I didn’t know whether I could do it – this is my seventh week in a row playing, before I couldn’t even play three weeks in a row without struggling to get through with back problems or my body just hurting.

“To sustain that volume of golf, I’m so glad that my hard work is starting to pay off.

“I have so many friends on the Ladies European Tour that I’ve grown up playing golf with, so to share that with them is something very special.

“It feels a lot closer to home than playing in the (United) States, it’s a really nice feeling and I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling but I love Dubai and I love coming here. I really enjoyed my experience here last year and I just love coming here and playing something different.”

Fassi, 23, followed up her course-record equalling 63 with a second round of 71, and after trading a bogey and birdie on the front nine, she stepped up a gear with four birdies on the back nine.

That looked enough to see off her nearest challengers – Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa carded a two-under 70 for an 11-under 205 and Sweden’s Jessica Karlsson returned a two-over 74 for an eight-under 208.

“I think I played good golf all week, it’s never nice to lose but it’s nicer to lose that way when you played really well,” Fassi playing in her first floodlit tournament, said.

“Shooting eight under, Bronte very much deserved to become champion. I am very happy with the way my game has been the last few weeks and I really enjoyed my first experience here in Dubai. I’m looking forward to coming back next year.”