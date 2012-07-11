Former Tour De France winner Lance Armstrong refiles lawsuit against USADA

TEXAS // Lance Armstrong has refiled his lawsuit against the United States Anti-Doping Agency as he continued to contest charges he used drugs to help him win his record seven Tour de France titles.

The 40-year-old initially filed a lawsuit in a US federal court on Monday which was dismissed by a judge as being a "lengthy and bitter polemic", designed to attract media attention and public sympathy.

Armstrong and his lawyers were given 20 days to refile his suit against USADA and the body's chief executive, Travis Tygart, which they have now done.

The suit asks the US District Court in Armstrong's hometown of Austin, Texas to find that USADA "does not have the right to charge and sanction him and strip him of his titles".

USADA has given Armstrong a deadline of Saturday to enter into arbitration to contest the charges, or accept sanctions which include removing his seven Tour titles and imposing a lifetime ban.

That ban would also cover triathlon, the sport in which Armstrong now competes.

If the court grants Armstrong's request that is likely to lead to a lengthy legal battle between the cyclist and USADA.

If his request is rejected, Armstrong would instead face an arbitration hearing sometime between now and November.

USADA launched legal proceedings against Armstrong last month for alleged doping violations going back 16 years.

USADA have said more than 10 former teammates and officials will testify against Armstrong.

Yesterday, three former staff members of the United States Postal Service team, for which Armstrong rode between 1998 and 2004, were handed lifetime bans by USADA.

Dr Luis Garcia del Moral (cycling team doctor), Dr Michele Ferrari (cycling team consulting doctor) and Jose "Pepe" Marti (cycling team trainer) received the sanctions after being found guilty of antidoping violations while with USPS team between 1999 and 2007.

The first six of Armstrong's seven titles came while riding for USPS.

sports@thenational.ae

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

