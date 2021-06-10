Ukraine ordered to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 kit but map remains

Uefa demand 'Glory to our Heroes' slogan on the collar is removed following letter of complaint from Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with a Ukraine jersey with the slogan 'Glory to the heroes' emblazoned in the collar. AFP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with a Ukraine jersey with the slogan 'Glory to the heroes' emblazoned in the collar. AFP

Uefa on Thursday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a "political" slogan that sparked protests from Russia.

European football's governing body said the message "Glory to our Heroes", a rallying cry during the 2014 anti-Russia protests in Ukraine that is featured inside the shirt, was "clearly political in nature".

Read More

Spain's Euro 2020 plans were thrown into disarray when Sergio Busquets, right, tested positive for Covid-19. EPAAll eyes on Euro 2020 as sport takes cautious stride towards normality in Covid world

On Tuesday, Russia had sent a letter of complaint to Uefa over the yellow jersey which also features on the front the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The jersey had been paraded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was quick to back the shirt after news of Russia's letter broke.

Comedian-turned-president Zelensky posted pictures on two photographs on Instagram of himself holding a jersey and said it bore "many important symbols that unify the Ukrainian people".

The presidential press service then released a selfie Zelensky took of himself wearing the jersey.

Posting two photographs on Instagram of himself holding a jersey with the number 95, Zelensky said: "The Ukrainian national football team's new jersey is in fact not like the others."

But Uefa said the map would not need to be changed because a United Nations General Assembly Resolution "recognises the territorial borders as broadly depicted by the design".

The slogan "Glory to Ukraine" was also approved by Uefa as "on its own (it) may be considered as a generic and non-political phrase of general national significance".

The slogan has drawn criticism from Moscow for its association with World War II-era nationalist groups who cooperated with the Nazis.

An outline of the map of Ukraine is seen on the natoional football team's jersey. AP
An outline of the map of Ukraine is seen on the natoional football team's jersey. AP

Since annexing Crimea, Russia has backed pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. The ongoing conflict there has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people.

Russia reacted positively to Uefa's decision, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying "sport is not a battlefield, rather it is a field for competition".

"Become sporting heroes and you will have glory. Do it that way and not with nationalist slogans saying the motherland should be glorified," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine begin their campaign at the European Championship on Sunday against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Drawn in Group C, they also face Austria and North Macedonia.

Russia have been drawn in Group B alongside Belgium, Denmark and Finland. Their first match is against the Belgians in Saint Petersburg on Saturday.

______________

All Euro 2020 kits ranked from worst to best

Updated: June 10, 2021 03:18 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read