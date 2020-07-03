UAE great sporting moments - No 18: Omar Abdulrahman comes of age to help clinch 2013 Gulf Cup title

.

Every day over three weeks, The National looks back at the 21 greatest moments in UAE sports history.

When, six years earlier, the UAE had won their first Gulf Cup – and first major trophy of any sort – it had been on home soil in Abu Dhabi. Zayed Sports City was packed to the gills, and support for the host team universal.

The 2013 final might have been played elsewhere, a short skip across the Arabian Gulf in Bahrain, but the atmosphere was scarcely any different.

Four hours before the kick off for the deciding game between UAE and Iraq, Bahrain’s National Stadium in east Riffa was full beyond its 35,000 capacity. Almost everyone inside was Emirati.

To say the country was in the grip of cup fever is understating the point.

President Sheikh Khalifa had chartered six flights from Abu Dhabi so fans could travel for free to the semi-final against Kuwait.

Once that was duly won, everyone else was on board, too, with free flights commissioned again from the capital and Dubai to the final, as well as four from Fujairah, three from Ras Al Khaimah and three from Sharjah.

Even du joined in with the feeling of goodwill, laying on a flight for 350 supporters to Manama.

Many more made the journey – in excess of 800kms – by road, in cars decked with UAE bunting.

On the afternoon of the game, one 4x4 made the trip from nearby the team hotel in the city centre to the stadium with a supporter stood up and waving a flag through the sunroof.

The back windscreen carried the message: “Qatar done, Bahrain done, Oman done, Kuwait done, Iraq download 99 per cent.”

It was confidence boldly worn. And, with Omar Abdulrahman pulling the strings, why not be confident?

The shaggy haired Al Ain playmaker was just 21 at the time, but his star had long been on the rise.

Just six months earlier, he had played at Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium in the Olympics, and caught the eye.

Even though he was still so young, the Gulf Cup final felt like a coronation of sorts.

Certainly, the tournament has thrown up few more memorable goals in its 50-year history than the one he managed against Iraq.

In the 28th minute, Abdulrahman slalomed through the Iraq defence from his starting position on the right hand side.

Thanks to Amoory’s magnificence, the UAE dominated the early phases of the final, but Iraq were by no means easy beats.

Their equaliser, scored by Younis Mahmoud with nine minutes of normal time remaining, was little more than they deserved.

And, judged by the body language of the players on either side in the time between the end of the 90 minutes and extra-time kicking off, it seemed unlikely the winners would be UAE.

Iraq’s players ended their pep talk with a frenzy, almost dancing their way back on to the field, while Mahdi Ali’s men looked spent.

How deceiving that was. In the second half of extra time, Ismail Al Hammadi latched on to a pass by Amer Abdulrahman and fired the UAE to the title.

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE's extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

Gorillaz

The Now Now

You might also like UAE ambassador to the UK: virtual dinners and diplomacy amid Covid-19

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

