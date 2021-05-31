Thomas Tuchel's next target is the Premier League title: Here's how he can do it with Chelsea

SOCCER Champions League Overview CHELSEA SEASON RATINGS - MANAGERS: Frank Lampard – 6. Started the season encouragingly and led an impressive recruitment drive in the summer, but struggled to find answers to too many problems. There were clear tactical and defensive deficiencies in his teams and he didn't look like he would be able to arrest the slide. His sacking led to uproar but really it looks a blessing in disguise. PA (PA)

“I am not interested in being the best team in the world,” said a German manager who made his name at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

“I am interested in being the coach who can beat the best team in the world.” It was not actually Thomas Tuchel speaking but Jurgen Klopp, a man whose CV features the same clubs and, now, the same distinction: Champions League winner.

Tuchel had branded Manchester City the world’s best before the Champions League final. “They are the benchmark but you can close the gap,” he said.

Chelsea did it three times: in the FA Cup, the Premier League and then in Europe. They have repeatedly proved they can overcome City over 90 minutes. The next challenge is to do so over 3,420 – a full Premier League season.

Chelsea finished 19 points behind City, the biggest deficit between any European champions and the winners of their domestic league since Chelsea themselves were 25 points adrift of City in 2011-12.

A mid-season managerial appointment should not shoulder all the blame for the gulf: Chelsea finished second in the ‘Tuchel table,’ for most points in the German’s reign, even if it was 10 fewer than Pep Guardiola collected in the same time.

Tuchel has given Chelsea a formula for beating the best: not merely City but Atletico Madrid (twice), Real Madrid, Porto, Liverpool, Leicester, Tottenham and West Ham. Winning the league, however, also entails beating the rest.

One of the most glaring statistics of Tuchel’s time is that City scored 52 league goals and Chelsea 25, the 10th most and fewer than Newcastle. They made a little go a long way but four 0-0 draws were an indication that defensive excellence alone is not enough; recent champions have all but eliminated the draw. Infamously, Jorginho was Chelsea’s top Premier League scorer with seven, all penalties.

It all shows where there is most scope for improvement. It is the question if it is organic or imported, if Tuchel, whose contract is being extended, conjures more from his current players, buys or both.

Logically, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner should be far more potent in their second seasons; the latter was outscored only by Robert Lewandowski in the 2019-20 Bundesliga but now has two goals in his last 27 Premier League games.

Each looks pivotal but the search for someone more clinical can be aided by Roman Abramovich’s chequebook. The prime target is likely to be a finisher.

Nine years ago, Chelsea’s status as new Champions League winners persuaded Eden Hazard to join and, while there are suggestions he will stay at Borussia Dortmund, it will be intriguing if Erling Braut Haaland suddenly deems Stamford Bridge more attractive.

It is hard to imagine Tottenham selling Harry Kane to London rivals. That may leave Romelu Lukaku, who has averaged 25 goals a season in the last seven campaigns, as the most attainable striker, especially given Inter Milan’s need to cut costs.

It poses a question of how and where Tuchel accommodates everyone. It has been difficult getting five – Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Havertz and Werner – into three forward positions, even without a specialist scorer.

There is also the issue if Tuchel’s impenetrable defensive structure leaves them with too few attackers and if Mount can adapt to be one of his “double six” of defensive midfielders, or if he can change shape against lesser opponents to incorporate extra firepower.

Perhaps, instead, the added incision could come from wing-back, which may explain a reported interest in Adama Traore to challenge Reece James, though the Wolves maverick can be both unstoppable and unproductive.

There is scope for other expensive upgrades. It will be instructive if Tuchel, like Frank Lampard before him, deems Declan Rice a dream arrival in midfield. In defence, Thiago Silva is 36 and the revitalised Antonio Rudiger’s contract is up in 2022, with no extension agreed.

Marc Guehi has showed huge promise while on loan at Swansea but if Chelsea’s sights are set on the title, perhaps the era of the rookies is over.

Abramovich took advantage of others’ inability to spend last summer and reaped a reward when Havertz got the goal that won the Champions League. A second summer of spending has the potential to make them champions of England as well.

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

Day 1, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Sadeera Samarawickrama set pulses racing with his strokeplay on his introduction to Test cricket. It reached a feverish peak when he stepped down the wicket and launched Yasir Shah, who many regard as the world’s leading spinner, back over his head for six. No matter that he was out soon after: it felt as though the future had arrived. Stat of the day - 5 The last time Sri Lanka played a Test in Dubai – they won here in 2013 – they had four players in their XI who were known as wicketkeepers. This time they have gone one better. Each of Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva, Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella – the nominated gloveman here – can keep wicket. The verdict Sri Lanka want to make history by becoming the first team to beat Pakistan in a full Test series in the UAE. They could not have made a better start, first by winning the toss, then by scoring freely on an easy-paced pitch. The fact Yasir Shah found some turn on Day 1, too, will have interested their own spin bowlers.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

