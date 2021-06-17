Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz and Tony Kroos train with Germany ahead of clash with Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2020 – in pictures

Low's team, who lost their opening Group F game to France, now face the reigning champions on Saturday

Germany face another huge test of their Euro 2020 credentials against Portugal on Saturday in their latest Group F heavyweight clash.

Read More

France forward Kylian Mbappe salutes fans after their Euro 2020 win against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. APEuro 2020 France v Germany player ratings: Kylian Mbappe 8, N'Golo Kante 8; Manuel Neuer 5, Kai Havertz 5

Manager Joachim Low saw his team lose 1-0 to reigning world champions France in their opening game and now take on the current kings of Europe at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The likes of Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane all appeared in good spirits during training on Thursday, though, despite the challenge of being part of this tournament's 'Group of Death'.

Portugal started their campaign with a win after three late goals saw them break down stubborn Hungary resistance in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Germans will have to contend with a boyount Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium to become the all-time top scorer at European Championships with 11 goals.

Low's 15-year reign as manager comes to an end after the tournament, when he will be replaced by his former assistant Hansi Flick.

Another defeat on Saturday and the 61-year-old, who led Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, might see his time in charge end on a flat note.

Published: June 17, 2021 06:33 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment, can prevent extreme illness and death in 85 per cent of early treatment cases and can work on all known variations. Picture: Supplied

Sotrovimab: how the UAE's new drug to treat Covid-19 works

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
The Mahfouz family are planning to go home to Sweden this summer to spend time with family and friends. Antonie Robertson / The National

Changing travel rules hamper summer holiday plans for UAE residents

UAE Government
Iranian hackers used the anti-regime credentials of Iraj Mesdaghi to try to snare dissidents online. Wikimedia Commons

Dissidents targeted by Iranian hackers Ferocious Kitten in six-year surveillance campaign

Europe
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read