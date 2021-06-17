Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz and Tony Kroos train with Germany ahead of clash with Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2020 – in pictures

Germany face another huge test of their Euro 2020 credentials against Portugal on Saturday in their latest Group F heavyweight clash.

Manager Joachim Low saw his team lose 1-0 to reigning world champions France in their opening game and now take on the current kings of Europe at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The likes of Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane all appeared in good spirits during training on Thursday, though, despite the challenge of being part of this tournament's 'Group of Death'.

Portugal started their campaign with a win after three late goals saw them break down stubborn Hungary resistance in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Germans will have to contend with a boyount Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium to become the all-time top scorer at European Championships with 11 goals.

Low's 15-year reign as manager comes to an end after the tournament, when he will be replaced by his former assistant Hansi Flick.

Another defeat on Saturday and the 61-year-old, who led Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, might see his time in charge end on a flat note.