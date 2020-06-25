Saudi Arabia in talks with Bundesliga over broadcast rights, report says

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates after he head's his teams second goal during the Bundesliga match against Freiburg. EPA (EPA)

The Bundesliga has approached Saudi Arabia over a potential deal for broadcast rights of the German football league in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), according to a report.

The UK's Financial Times reported that a Saudi official had claimed that representatives of Germany's top flight had approached counterparts in the Kingdom as part of a wider effort to market league rights from 2020/21.

Qatar-based broadcaster BeIN Sports currently holds Bundesliga rights to broadcast games across the Mena region in a five-year deal that expires at the end of the current season worth around $50 million (Dh184m) per season.

The report says that Saudi Arabia are keen to explore the deal further, while the Bundesliga are reportedly also in discussion with BeIN executives about extending their current agreement.

A deal for broadcasting rights of a major European league would follow a trend of the Kingdom's investment in sport, particularly football.

The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is currently awaiting a verdict from England's Premier League to finalise its takeover of top-flight Newcastle United for a fee upwards of £300m (Dh1.375 billion).

Earlier this year, Saudi announced its intention to bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent's biggest football tournament, and has also penned multiyear deals to host the Spanish Super Cup and Supercoppa Italiana.

The Bundesliga was the first major European league to return to action following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bayern Munich secured an eighth straight Bundesliga shield with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen two weeks ago.

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

Gayle (23'), Perez (59', 63') Chelsea 0

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

