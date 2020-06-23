Premier League predictions: Spurs add to West Ham woes, Liverpool win but still no title, Arsenal crisis deepens

Britain Soccer Premier League TUESDAY JUNE 23: Leicester City v Brighton (9pm, UAE kick-off times): The Seagulls produced a brilliant fightback to beat Arsenal at home in their return to action and seal their first win of 2020. Neal Maupay's injury-time winner gave Graham Potter's men a huge boost in their battle for top-flight survival, but they could be heading back down to earth with a bump at third-placed Leicester, who drew 1-1 at Watford in their first game back. Prediction: Leicester 3 Brighton 0. AP (Associated Press)

The relentless English Premier League schedule continues with 10 midweek games over three days.

Teams are playing thick and fast after returning to action from the coronavirus-enforced break.

Having no supporters and playing in empty stadiums is giving the matches a surreal feel and provides a stark reminder that it is the fans that provide football with its heartbeat.

The title race may be as good as over, but the battles for a top-four spot and to avoid the drop are still going strong.

On Tuesday, it is London derby time as Spurs play host to fourth-bottom West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jose Mourinho's team are desperate to keep alive their hopes of European competition next season, so three points are essential.

On the same night, Leicester City take on a Brighton team boosted by Saturday's surprise win over Arsenal.

The following day sees Manchester United looking to keep the pressure on Leicester and Chelsea – in third and fourth place, respectively – as they take on Sheffield United, another club dreaming of Euro football.

At the bottom of the table, things are looking grim for the bottom four who are struggling to find any sort of form at the worst possible time.

Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth all play on Wednesday; against Everton, Newcastle and Wolves, respectively.

Liverpool take on Palace on Thursday but still cannot clinch the title after City's win over Burnley on Monday.

To see our predictions for the next round of matches, look through the photo gallery above, click on the arrows or swipe to look at the next image.