Premier League predictions: Arsenal sink Spurs, Bournemouth and Brighton battered

Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley SATURDAY: Norwich City v West Ham United (kick-off 3.30pm UAE): A case of one step forward, then two steps back for the Hammers at the moment. A fine victory over Spurs was followed by a draw at Newcastle and defeat at home to Burnley - both of which West Ham came away frustrated from, not having sealed all three points that would have just about secured their top-flight safety. As it is, they are still very much in the relegation dogfight. For Norwich, the situation is far bleaker: lose here and they are down. Prediction: Norwich 1 West Ham 2. Reuters (Reuters)

Yet another Premier League football fest coming up, so see if you can get those weekend chores out of the way in the morning and clear your work schedules for later.

On Saturday and Sunday, the action starts mid-afternoon and rolls on right through the evening.

Relegation is the theme for Saturday's opening matches when the all-but doomed Norwich City face fifth bottom West Ham and 17th-placed Watford play host to Newcastle.

Focus shifts to the fight for European places for the rest of the day as Liverpool take on Burnley, Sheffield United tackle Chelsea and Brighton battle Manchester City.

Sunday's action starts with Wolves versus Everton, followed by Aston Villa against Crystal Palace, then the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, before ending on Bournemouth's clash with Leicester.

Manchester United face Southampton in the late game at Old Trafford on Monday.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

