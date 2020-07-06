Pep Guardiola struggling to 'find a reason' for Manchester City losses after defeat to Southampton

BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SOUTHAMPTON RATINGS: Alex McCarthy – 9, Outstanding. All that practice in his garden with his daughter during lockdown paid dividends with a fine display. EPA (EPA)

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is struggling to explain how Manchester City have lost so many games this season despite dominating opponents with possession and shots on goal.

Sunday night was the latest example as City lost 1-0 at Southampton after controlling 73 per cent possession and having more than 20 shots.

Striker Che Adams sealed victory for 13th-placed Southampton and condemned City, who beat Liverpool 4-0 in their last game, to a third successive league defeat away from home.

Champions Liverpool have lost twice in the league all season.

"We're leading in goals. We create a lot of chances," said Guardiola, who lost a third straight away league game for the first time in his managerial career.

"We're a team who concede less - no team conceded as few chances as us but we lost a lot of games.

"It's difficult even for me to find a reason why but you have to insist and talk about the game, the way they play and try to do more, concede as few as possible and score up front."

Guardiola backed City to return to winning ways at home against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

"I have confidence we can do it because we are the same guys and we did it in previous seasons," he said.

"This season the way we are playing is quite similar but it is not enough to win the games."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on from the touchline during the 1-0 defeat to Southampton. PA

