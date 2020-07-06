Nemanja Matic 'still has more to give' after signing new deal at Manchester United

Nemanja Matic, right, has seen his form improve either side of lockdown and has been rewarded with a new Manchester United contract. Reuters

Nemanja Matic has penned a new deal with Manchester United, keeping him at the Premier League club until 2023.

The Serb has proved a key player in United's resurgence both pre-and-post coronavirus shutdown as they aim for a top-four finish and with it Champions League football next term.

There were doubts over the midfielder’s Old Trafford future earlier in the season as he struggled to keep his place in the starting XI, with some supporters branding him Nemanja "Static" for his pedestrian performances after a slow start to the season.

Matic, 31, saw his game time limited due to the form of Fred and the emergence of Scott McTominay under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with some reports linking him with a move away with his contract expiring this summer.

However, the former Chelsea player has put in a string of assured performances in the club's unbeaten run that sees them fifth in the table - two points behind Chelsea - as well as in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour,” Matic said.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group. This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

The news comes a week after fellow midfielder McTominay committed his long-term future to Old Trafford after signing a five-year deal.

Solskjaer said: “I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United. He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”

