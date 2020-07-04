'Mission Impossible' - Aston Villa boss believes they can win at Liverpool

Aston Villa coach Dean Smith (2R) and assistant John Terry (R) after the defeat against Wolves. AFP

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has backed his struggling team to pull off "Mission Impossible" by getting a result at champions Liverpool on Sunday and boost their hopes of staying in the Premier League.

"People will see our game at Liverpool as Mission Impossible - unfortunately we haven't got Tom Cruise with us but I've got 11 players and I've seen a desire in their eyes," Smith said ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Villa are 18th in the league with 27 points from 32 matches, having won only seven matches in the current campaign despite spending close to £150 million (Dh687m) to overhaul their squad during the close season.

The 1-0 loss at Wolves last week was their 19th of the campaign, with Villa seeking their first win since the league restarted following the Covid-19 stoppage.

"They feel stung by criticism, you're going to get criticism when you're in a position we're in. Their job is to prove people wrong. Without a doubt, we've seen a better Villa after the break," Smith added.

"The points tally hasn't shown that, we played Wolves last week and they're pushing for the Champions League... there was nothing between the two teams. The only quality on show was the goal.

"If we manage to stay up this season, which I believe we will, there'll be a better Villa next year. I've still not been relegated as a manager and don't expect to be this season."

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

