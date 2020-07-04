'Mission Impossible' - Aston Villa boss believes they can win at Liverpool

Dean Smith is backing his side to escape relegation, starting with a positive result at the home of the new champions

Aston Villa  coach Dean Smith (2R) and assistant  John Terry (R) after the defeat against Wolves. AFP

The National
Jul 4, 2020

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has backed his struggling team to pull off "Mission Impossible" by getting a result at champions Liverpool on Sunday and boost their hopes of staying in the Premier League.

"People will see our game at Liverpool as Mission Impossible - unfortunately we haven't got Tom Cruise with us but I've got 11 players and I've seen a desire in their eyes," Smith said ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Villa are 18th in the league with 27 points from 32 matches, having won only seven matches in the current campaign despite spending close to £150 million (Dh687m) to overhaul their squad during the close season.

The 1-0 loss at Wolves last week was their 19th of the campaign, with Villa seeking their first win since the league restarted following the Covid-19 stoppage.

"They feel stung by criticism, you're going to get criticism when you're in a position we're in. Their job is to prove people wrong. Without a doubt, we've seen a better Villa after the break," Smith added.

"The points tally hasn't shown that, we played Wolves last week and they're pushing for the Champions League... there was nothing between the two teams. The only quality on show was the goal.

"If we manage to stay up this season, which I believe we will, there'll be a better Villa next year. I've still not been relegated as a manager and don't expect to be this season."

Premier League - Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Orjan Nyland - 6: Almost gifted Wolves the lead when ball slipped out of hand when throwing out but Jota failed to capitalise. No chance with goal.

Updated: July 4th 2020, 5:53 AM
