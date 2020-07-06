Lucas Digne 8, Harry Kane 6, Gylfi Sigurdsson 4: Tottenham v Everton player ratings

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-EVERTON TOTTENHAM RATINGS: Hugo Lloris - 7: Furious at Son at end of first half when the South Korean failed to track back. French goalkeeper was rarely troubled, though, by a woeful Everton attacking effort. AFP (AFP)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris played down his half-time row with Son Heung-min after the 1-0 win over Everton.

Tensions were high at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Lloris and Son were involved in a heated exchange which involved pushing and shoving, and they had to be separated by team-mates.

France goalkeeper Lloris appeared angry at Son's perceived lack of effort, but the pair were later seen hugging at the start of the second half and again at full-time.

Lloris told Sky Sports: "It just belongs to the changing room. Outside you can say whatever you want. What happened is just part of football sometimes.

"There is no problem at all, you could see after the game we were fine. I think to concede a chance a few seconds before half-time because we didn't make a press annoyed me but yeah, that's football."

Spurs did at least bounce back from their disappointing defeat by Sheffield United last time out thanks to Michael Keane's 24th-minute own goal.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "We have to change our mentality [against top teams] – that's absolutely normal. We can improve day by day."

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

By Sean Penn

Simon & Schuster

