Liverpool criticise 'unacceptable' fan celebrations with fireworks, flares and mass crowds - in pictures

SOCCER Liverpool Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool on Friday, June 26. PA (PA)

Liverpool have criticised some of their own fans for "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after they crowded parts of the city and let off flares and fireworks to celebrate the team's first league title in 30 years.

In a joint statement with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, the club condemned supporters who ignored coronavirus social distance guidance to gather at the Pier Head waterfront on a second day of partying.

"Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable," read the statement.

"The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don't undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown."

Liverpool's mayor, Joe Anderson, also condemned the scenes, claiming on Twitter they had brought a "negative focus" on the city.

Images showed a firework hitting the Liver Bird building, one of the city's most famous landmarks, during a second night of celebrations on Friday.

Joint statement from LFC, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2020

Vast amounts of rubbish were cleared by the council on Saturday.

Liverpool secured the Premier League title on Thursday after their only rivals, Manchester City, lost 2-1 to Chelsea, meaning Liverpool could not be caught.

Prior to the title being won, police and local authorities had warned fans not to gather because of the fear of further spreading the coronavirus.

Police had urged fans to celebrate only with family members as they claimed Liverpool had been "disproportionately affected" by Covid-19.

More in sorrow than anger, like most LFC fans & residents I condemn those that brought a negative focus on @LFC and our City.The pics, videos showing peoples behaviour is being talked about instead of the fantastic achievement of LFC.Thank you to those fans who have listened👏❤️ — Joe Anderson (@joeando58) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has backed the newly-crowned champions to enjoy a period of "sustained success" under boss Jurgen Klopp.

Werner, part of the US-based Fenway Sports Group that owns Liverpool, believes the winning mentality created by Klopp since he took charge in 2015 will keep the team hungry for more success next season.

Liverpool also clinched the Club World Cup in December and were Champions League winners last season, but Werner is confident the good times are not over yet.

"We want to undersell and over deliver. We hopefully would be ensuring another period of sustained success," Werner told Liverpool's website on Saturday.

"The competition is fierce and I know our rivals are working tirelessly to upend us. But we've got such talent in place as Jurgen, as Michael (Edwards, sporting director) and the team on the pitch.

"One of the things that stuck with me this year was their hunger for winning. I don't think that will be diminished. They're such a good group of players.

"I have such fondness for them as individuals off the pitch. They're humble, they're kind, they enjoy each other's company. You could see that in the videos when they were all celebrating.

"It's a lot to ask them to stay at this extraordinary level but it is our goal to continue to play with this quality."