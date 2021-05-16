Leicester City's first FA Cup triumph sparks flares and parties in the streets - in pictures

Even sweeter than the powerful long-range strike from Youri Tielemans was Leicester being able to celebrate winning the FA Cup for the first time surrounded by fans.

"Wow, what a finish," Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said after they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Wembley Stadium hosted the biggest British crowd — more than 20,000 — since the pandemic started 14 months ago.

Thousands more took to the streets around the King Power Stadium in the city of Leicester to celebrate the club's first triumph in the competition after previously losing four finals.

Leicester finally won world football’s oldest cup competition in the 140th final by beating a team contesting the Champions League final in two weeks.

Inside the jerseys at Wembley were photos of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's Thai owner until he died in 2018 when his helicopter crashed in flames next to King Power Stadium.

“He is always with us, Kun Vichai,” said Schmeichel before handing the FA Cup on the field to his son, Aiyawatt.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a child," he added. “The performance today — the grit and determination — I’m so proud of everyone."

It's far from season over for Leicester. There's another match against Chelsea to come on Tuesday which could clinch Champions League qualification for the second time ever. Sitting third, Leicester hold a two-point lead over their rivals.

“Today we enjoy, and tomorrow we dust ourselves down and can’t really think about this anymore,” Schmeichel said. “Chelsea are a top-class side and are going to want revenge.”

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

