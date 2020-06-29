Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate when 'the time is right'

SOCCER Liverpool Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool on Friday, June 26. PA (PA)

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to celebrate when "the time is right" after thousands gathered on the city's waterfront on Friday night.

Supporters gathered at the Pier Head for a second night of celebrations after the club became champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Thursday.

A number of arrests were made as glasses and bottles were thrown at police officers as the celebrations continued in the city centre into the early hours.

Merseyside Police said £10,000 worth of damage was caused to the Liver Building after a firework landed on a balcony.

The Premier League campaign is currently being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, Klopp wrote of his love for the fans' passion, commitment and understanding of the game as he thanked them and the city for helping the club to win the Premier League title.

But he was not impressed with the scenes at the weekend. "What I did not love – and I have to say this – was the scenes that took place at the Pier Head on Friday," he wrote.

"I am a human being and your passion is also my passion but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings.

"We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this.

"Please celebrate but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community."

Liverpool's title was secured with a record seven games left after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City on Thursday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says supporters should 'stay at home as much as possible' while the threat of Covid-19 remains high. PA

Klopp continued: "If things were different I would love nothing more than to celebrate together, to have a parade that would be even bigger than the one after we won the Champions League last year, so that we could all share this special moment, but it just is not possible.

"We have all done so much to fight Covid-19 and this effort cannot go to waste.

"When the time is right we will celebrate. We will enjoy this moment and we will paint the city red. But for now, please stay at home as much as possible.

"This is not the time to be in the city centre in big numbers or to go near football grounds."

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

