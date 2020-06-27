Harry Maguire 7, Odion Ighalo 6, Teemu Pukki 3: Norwich City v Manchester United player ratings

Reflecting on the match at Carrow Road, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings

BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH FA CUP MANCHESTER UNITED: Sergio Romero: 6. Fifteenth appearance of the season and his easiest until Cantwell’s 75th minute strike – which he could possibly have got a hand to. Punched away a late cross with authority. EPA (EPA)

Andy Mitten
Jun 27, 2020

Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Norwich City 2-1 in extra time on Saturday.

Odion Ighalo scored the opener for a dominant United side, before Todd Cantwell levelled.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire scores late winner against Norwich City in FA Cup

Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the final few minutes after Timm Klose was given his marching orders. From that moment, United created attack after attack, and finally got the decisive breakthrough in the 118th minute to avoid the lottery of penalties.

Reflecting on the match at Carrow Road, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Nepotism is the name of the game

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad. 

MATCH INFO

Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE)

Match is live on BeIN Sports

