Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish train with England teammates ahead of Euro 2020 – in pictures

The Three Lions play their first game of tournament against Croatia on Sunday

England continued their preparation for Euro 2020 on Wednesday with defender Harry Maguire the only injury concern.

Ben White's addition to England's defence highlights concerns about potential weakness

The Manchester United centre-half missed the session at St George's Park and is unlikely to figure in England's opening game against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate's side begin their Group D campaign at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and the manager would have been pleased to see Jordan Henderson continue to build on his fitness after just returning from a serious groin injury.

United captain Maguire is still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in the Red Devils' win at Aston Villa last month.

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka was back with the squad after missing Sunday's friendly win over Romania with a hip problem.

Following the opener against Croatia, England then face Scotland on June 18, followed by the Czech Republic on June 22. All their group-stage matches are taking place at Wembley.

England player ratings for friendly win over Romania

Updated: June 9, 2021 06:22 PM

