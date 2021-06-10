Georginio Wijnaldum ready for 'new challenge' after signing three-year deal with PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum has said he is ready for a "new challenge" after the Dutch midfielder signed a three-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum, 30, has been with Premier League club Liverpool since 2016 but with his contract expiring at the end of the month, and new terms unable to be agreed, he has opted to sign for PSG.

"Signing for PSG is a new challenge for me," Wijnaldum told the club's website. "I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project.

"PSG have proved how good they are in recent years and I'm convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher."

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his five years in England.

Prior to his spell at Anfield, he spent one year at Newcastle United, whom he joined from PSV Eindhoven where, during a four-year stint, he won the Dutch league and Dutch Cup.

Wijnaldum, who came through the youth ranks first at Sparta Rotterdam and then at Feyenoord, is set to play a major role in the Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign, which gets under way against Ukraine on Sunday.