Barcelona player ratings at Levante: Lionel Messi gets 8 but a horrible night for Sergi Roberto

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant volley but Barcelona's title hopes look to be over after a 3-3 draw at Levante gives Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid the chance to pull away at the top of La Liga.

Another slip could prove decisive given Atletico will move four points clear of Barca with two games left if they can win away at Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Real Madrid will edge two points ahead of Ronald Koeman's side if they win away on Thursday at Granada.

Read More Anguish for Messi and Koeman as Barcelona title challenge collapses at Levante - in pictures

There are certainly no guarantees in what has been a frenetic and thrilling title race in recent weeks, with all of Spain's four contenders stumbling down the final stretch.

Barcelona led 2-0 from Messi's acrobatic strike and a simple Pedri finish but two goals in two minutes before the hour suddenly had Levante level, Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales giving Levante hope.

Ousmane Dembele pulled the visitors ahead again but again they squandered the advantage, Sergio Leon diverting in at the near post and this time there was no way back.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports