Augsburg 'will do everything possible' to stop Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski breaking Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goal record

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Augsburg manager Markus Weinzierl has said his team will do everything in their power to stop Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski breaking Gerd Muller's goalscoring record on Saturday.

The Poland striker's penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.

With one game left Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer in six of the last eight years, can take over as sole record-holder against Augsburg.

"We have huge respect for Bayern and we know how tough it is to survive there," Weinzierl told an online news conference. "We know what to expect and they have the top scorer with Lewandowski."

"We need to do everything to hold against it. Even man-to-man if needed in order to protect Muller's record. We will find the right mix."

Muller, a 1974 World Cup winner and 1972 European champion as well as the Bundesliga's all-time top scorer, is now 75 but is in poor health and has been struggling with Alzheimers since 2015.

"In my youth, Gerd Mueller was my idol," Weinzierl said. "He was also a co-coach of mine for four years in the Bayern amateurs."

"I respect him and it is a very sad story with his current situation. So I wish it remains a shared record.

"I will do everything possible that Lewandowski does not score and that Gerd Muller keeps the record."

Gerd Muller, pictured playing for West Germany in 1974, scored 40 goals for Bayern Munich in the 1971/72 season - a Bundesliga record that still stands. AFP

Earlier this month, Muller's wife Uschi insisted her husband would be happy for Lewandowski should his record be taken.

"He would be the first to congratulate him," she told magazine Sport Bild. "He was always surprised that someone hadn't caught up with him long ago.

"I am firmly convinced that Lewandowski will do it. He has played a great season, he is a hard worker."

With a ninth straight league title already confirmed, Bayern will lift the Bundesliga trophy after the final whistle.

There will also be a farewell for last season's treble-winning manager Hansi Flick, hotly tipped to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.

Likewise, defenders Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, whose contracts have not been renewed, will play their last game after more than a decade with Bayern.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Germany 14 months ago, fans will return to the Allianz Arena with just 250 allowed into the 75,000-capacity stadium.

Health workers will get 100 tickets with the rest shared between supporters and staff.

