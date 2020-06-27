30 years of hurt: When Liverpool last won the league title in 1990 - in pictures

943575 From left, Ronnie Rosenthal, Ian Rush, Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen and John Barnes of Liverpool celebrate after winning the First Division championship on May 1, 1990. Allsport (Getty Images)

Three decades of wait has finally ended for Liverpool fans. Jurgen Klopp's team secured the 2019/20 Premier League title after months of uncertainty following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown when Manchester City lost to Chelsea to hand an unassailable lead to the Reds.

For a while, there were fears that Liverpool's record-breaking season would count for nothing with talk of writing the season off as null and void when the pandemic took hold earlier in the year.

But once the health situation improved and sport resumed, Liverpool players and fans got the opportunity to put 30 years of hurt behind them.

The last time Liverpool won the league title was in the 1989/90 season – which was then called the First Division – under manager Kenny Dalglish. They denied a vastly improved Aston Villa to win their 18th league crown and a fifth trophy in as many seasons under Dalglish.

John Barnes was the top-scorer for the Reds with 21 goals. If that seems like from another era for Liverpool fans, we have a picture gallery season to relive the past.

