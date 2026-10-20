Al Hilal back on top thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's late winner against Al Hazem

Gabriel Martinelli's late winner against Al Hazem took Al Hilal back to the top of the Saudi Pro League, while Al Ahli held on for a 3-2 victory away to Al Fayha.

Hilal dominated Hazem, creating 19 chances but was left frustrated by a glut of missed opportunities and the inspired presence of Jindrich Stanek in the Hazem goal.

Simone Inzaghi's side looked to be heading for their first stalemate of the campaign until Brazilian forward Martinelli, a summer recruit from Arsenal, rose unmarked in the area to head home in the 89th minute.

"I am happy with the victory and with the outstanding performance and high focus shown by everyone. We created many opportunities during the course of the match," Inzaghi told reporters.

The win moved Hilal back to the top of the standings on 24 points, two ahead of Al Qadsiah.

It sets up a mouthwatering clash between the top two on Friday.

"We have an important match ahead of us against Al Qadsiah, a team with high-level players and a capable coaching staff, and they have been performing well recently. We will work on preparing in the best possible way to achieve victory," Inzaghi added.

Al Ahli's hard-fought win came courtesy of an Artem Bondarenko double and a Firas Al Buraikan penalty.

A thunderbolt from Hugo Moura had given Fayha the lead in the 45th minute before Bondarenko equalised in injury time, the big Ukrainian powering in a header after excellent wing play from Saad Balobaid.

Al Buraikan banged home from the penalty spot to give Ahli the lead after Matheus Goncalves was brought down, but the lead lasted only six minutes as Jason pulled Fayha level in the 65th minute with a clever free kick.

Bondarenko grabbed his second of the game on 70 minutes, getting the final touch following a goalmouth scramble to secure Ahli the three points.

“The spirit was present today to come back in the result. Despite making some mistakes, I praise the players for their fighting spirit and for achieving the victory,” said Ahli coach Marino Pusic.

On Bondarenko, a player he worked with during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, Pusic said: "Today Artem helped us to win and score the goals. The player only needs to feel the support of his teammates, and that is what happened today.”

The win moved Al Ahli to 18 points and third place after 10 rounds.

Elsewhere, three goals in the last 25 minutes saw Al Khaleej take a 3-2 victory at Al Fateh while Al Shabab played out a 2-2 draw at home to Al Faisaly.