Spain v Croatia player ratings: Carvajal 8, Yamal 8; Modric 6, Budimir 5

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said his team had to keep their feet firmly on the ground despite an impressive 3-0 win over Croatia to kick off Euro 2024 in style on Saturday.

La Roja defeated Zlatko Dalic's side in Berlin in their opening match, launching their bid for a record fourth triumph with goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal.

“We have to stay calm, motivated and proud, that's my message,” De la Fuente told reporters. “The players know the country is going to be very excited, we're aware of that and of the euphoria.

“We just have to stay calm and be professional because staying calm is power.”

De la Fuente's side overpowered Croatia in the first half and largely kept their opponents at arm's length in a more relaxed second half and they will go into the next game against reigning champions Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday in high spirits.

“Of course, this give us a boost, and settles us, but in five days we have a big game against Italy,” he continued.

“Above all we have to stay calm, our target is still very far away, we have to just keep our feet on the ground.”

Captain Morata set La Roja on their way in Group B with a low finish after 29 minutes before Ruiz soon doubled the lead after some quick footwork inside the Croatia penalty area.

Carvajal volleyed home a third from close range in first-half stoppage time after a superb cross from Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal – whose start saw him become the youngest player to feature at a European Championship aged 16 and 338 days.

Croatia saw a late goal from substitute Bruno Petkovic ruled out for encroachment when he slotted in a cross after his initial penalty had been saved.

Coach Dalic apologised to the tens of thousands of Croatia fans who travelled for his side's disappointing opening performance.

“It was a great atmosphere. I don't know how many Croatia supporters were here today,” Dalic said of the crowd at the Olympiastadion, which was mostly made up of Croatia fans.

“I apologise for this bad show today. It was amazing how many of them travelled here and my message is that I apologise to them.

“We weren't aggressive enough, we were too far away from their players. We gave them too much space and when you give such players so much space, it is difficult. Especially in the first half.”

Croatia next face Albania in Hamburg on Wednesday, before a potentially crucial closing group match against reigning European champions Italy in Leipzig on June 24.