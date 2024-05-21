Manchester City to host special screening of FA Cup final in Abu Dhabi

Manchester City fans in the UAE can look forward to a memorable weekend as the Premier League champions look to add another title to their burgeoning trophy cabinet.

Man City have announced plans to host a special screening of the FA Cup final against Manchester United this Saturday. Fans in the UAE can head to the City Challenge at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, and cheer on the team as they aim to win the world’s oldest football tournament for an eighth time.

City will be the overwhelming favourites to lift another trophy this weekend after they kept their cool on the final day of Premier League season, clinching their fourth successive league crown following a commanding 3-1 win over West Ham.

It will be a significant day for City manager Pep Guardiola, who has hinted at an exit after enjoying tremendous success at the Etihad Stadium.

"The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying," Guardiola said after the Premier League win. "It's eight years, will be nine.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker lifts the Premier League trophy with teammates after their 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium clinched a record fourth consecutive title on Sunday, May 19, 2024. PA

"Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well [to see] if they follow me, they follow us, for many reasons. I will stay and during the season we will talk when calm."

Their opponents, on the other hand, are in a desperate position. Manchester United finished the league season in eighth place – their lowest since 1990.

It has been a disastrous season for Erik ten Hag's team, who will be looking to salvage their campaign at the Wembley Stadium.

Finishing in sixth or seventh place would have confirmed a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, respectively, for United. But it was not to be and United will now have to try to get into the Europa League by beating Manchester City. If United lose, they will miss out on European football entirely.

The story of the 2023 #EmiratesFACup Final 🏆



What are your predictions for this year’s matchup? pic.twitter.com/EkGeWGzyDh — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 21, 2024

The scene is therefore set for a memorable evening in Abu Dhabi. The City Challenge, opened in December, is a new interactive game-style experience that provides fans the opportunity to put their football skills to the test while being immersed in all things City.

On Saturday, City Challenge will feature a large screen for fans to watch the game, which kicks off 6pm UAE time, with lots of entertainment and giveaways across the day to keep the entire family entertained, including a football freestyler performance and face painting.

Local vendor and City Challenge discounts will be applicable on purchases, with the store open until late. Entry to the screening will be open to the public and free of charge, with a "first come first served" policy in place for the seating area.